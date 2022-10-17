United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,941 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

UPS stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

