United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $328.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $328.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $277.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average is $292.05.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.