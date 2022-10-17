UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $21.85-22.05 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $513.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $421.50 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

