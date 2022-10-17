V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

