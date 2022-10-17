Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

