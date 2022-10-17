Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $141.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.