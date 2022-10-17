Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 471.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

