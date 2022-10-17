Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $90.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

