Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 317,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $29.12 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

