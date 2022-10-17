Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,047 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.46 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

