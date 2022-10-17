VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $19.40 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

