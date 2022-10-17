Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Financial Survey

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verint Systems and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Verint Systems presently has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.67%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Verint Systems.

This table compares Verint Systems and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $874.51 million 2.51 $14.41 million ($0.23) -146.57 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.58 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.24

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNIQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 0.72% 12.80% 5.10% OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95%

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats OMNIQ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.