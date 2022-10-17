Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $154,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.21 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

