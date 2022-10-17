Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 270,924 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $187,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $44.03 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

