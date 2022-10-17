Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,889 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of SVB Financial Group worth $181,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

Shares of SIVB opened at $317.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $316.04 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

