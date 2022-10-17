Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $161,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $120.04 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.