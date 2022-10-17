Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $120.34 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.15% of Encompass Health worth $120,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

