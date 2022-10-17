Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $160.75 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $160,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.51 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

