Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $161.24 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 617,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.39% of Bank of Hawaii worth $161,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $10,039,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

