Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $180.33 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Lam Research worth $180,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.05.

Lam Research Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $314.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.09 and a 200-day moving average of $453.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.