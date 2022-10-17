Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271,235 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 95,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Performance Food Group worth $150,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

