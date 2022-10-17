Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 130,555 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $150,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 364.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.