Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 900,170 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Xylem worth $217,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.20 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

