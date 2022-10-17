Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of CDW worth $201,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $154.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

