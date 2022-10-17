Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,129 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $163,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.34.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

