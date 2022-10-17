Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 265,154 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.10% of Verint Systems worth $139,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 472,393 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 27.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 912,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $8,272,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $7,477,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

VRNT stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

