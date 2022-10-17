Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Centene worth $142,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

