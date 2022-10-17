Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,603 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $167,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

ORLY opened at $731.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

