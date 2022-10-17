Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 422,122 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Camden Property Trust worth $189,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.66 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

