Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,915 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $192,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.20 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.