Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,047 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AbbVie worth $363,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.