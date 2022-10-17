Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $137,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $70.73 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

