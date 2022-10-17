Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $221,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

