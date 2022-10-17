VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UBND) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UBND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,790,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF worth $215,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

