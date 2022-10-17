Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $182.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

