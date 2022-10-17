Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bunge by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

