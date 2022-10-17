Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 921,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

