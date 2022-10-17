Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Waterloo Brewing Stock Down 17.7 %

Shares of Waterloo Brewing stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Waterloo Brewing has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

