Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Waters by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $189,516,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $272.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.82 and a 200-day moving average of $315.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

