WAX Hits One Day Volume of $5.20 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. WAX has a market cap of $182.88 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,948,346,364 coins and its circulating supply is 2,238,881,877 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

