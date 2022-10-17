WAX Price Reaches $0.0817 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $182.88 million and $5.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,948,346,364 coins and its circulating supply is 2,238,881,877 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,948,213,611.8149076 with 2,238,896,887.289612 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08034021 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,517,302.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

