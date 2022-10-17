WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

