Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of WTSHF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.24%.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
