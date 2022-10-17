Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,566.67.

Whitbread Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.84.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

