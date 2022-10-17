Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9,177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

