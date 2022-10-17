William Blair Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

