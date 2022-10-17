Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 80.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.