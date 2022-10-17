Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

WELL stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

