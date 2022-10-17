Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,204.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $464.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.50.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

