Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,055 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

